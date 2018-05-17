Auburn improves to 36-18 overall and 14-14 in the SEC while LSU falls to 32-22 and 14-14.

The sophomore had a career-high four hits to lead No. 22 Auburn to an 11-4 win over LSU in the series opener Thursday night at Plainsman Park, ending a four-game losing streak.

“Whenever you call out your team, you wonder how they’re going to respond,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We had a great practice yesterday. I tip my hat to a couple of things: Tanner Burns how he just took the mound. I thought he got the first-pitch outs of the innings. I thought that was huge.

“I tip my hat to my offense. Will Holland has started us off in three consecutive games with an extra-base hit.”

Holland lead off the game with a double, giving him four leadoff hits in his last six games, hit an RBI single in the second inning, lead off the fourth with a double and had an RBI single in the fifth.

He finished 4-of-5 with three runs scored and two RBI.

“Coach Thompson has been talking to us lately about throwing the first punch and I think we did that tonight,” Holland said. “It’s big, but just like any other game we can’t make it bigger than it is. We just have to take care of them one at a time.”

Auburn broke out to a 5-0 lead with a run in the first and four more in the second including a two-run home run by Steven Williams, which sailed well over the bullpen in right field for the freshman’s 10th of the season.

Auburn added three in the fifth including a two-RBI single by Brett Wright and three in the seventh on a two-RBI double by Brendan Venter and an RBI single by Jay Estes.

Venter finished 3-of-5 with three RBI and Estes 2-of-5.