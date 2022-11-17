JC Hart's been around Auburn for all ofhis life.

Growing up in Loachapoka, Ala., a short drive from Jordan-Hare Stadium, he's familiar with the energy that surrounds Auburn football every fall. This season's energy lost power, as a five-game losing streak and a change in leadership occurred.

There's been one bright spot, though: Carnell Williams. While his debut as interim head coach was spoiled in an overtime loss at Mississippi State, there was a newfound fight in the team that recharged the fanbase.

A charge that, when Auburn returned home to play Texas A&M the following week, both the city and Hart were buzzing to get a glimpse at.

"It was special just seeing everybody come together," Hart said after the game.