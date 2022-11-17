Hart: Auburn job 'a gold mine'
JC Hart's been around Auburn for all ofhis life.
Growing up in Loachapoka, Ala., a short drive from Jordan-Hare Stadium, he's familiar with the energy that surrounds Auburn football every fall. This season's energy lost power, as a five-game losing streak and a change in leadership occurred.
There's been one bright spot, though: Carnell Williams. While his debut as interim head coach was spoiled in an overtime loss at Mississippi State, there was a newfound fight in the team that recharged the fanbase.
A charge that, when Auburn returned home to play Texas A&M the following week, both the city and Hart were buzzing to get a glimpse at.
"It was special just seeing everybody come together," Hart said after the game.
Even through the revamp in the coaching staff, Hart remains firm in his commitment to Auburn. Those remaining on the staff want to keep it that way.
"They been hitting me up, just saying that ‘We’re gonna be alright," Hart said. "We ready for a change."
Change is on the horizon, as the regular season finishes in under two weeks. Auburn will hire a new coach, put the past behind it and focus on turning the program around.
Hart has his viewpoint on where it's headed.
"It’s a gold mine for any coach who comes here," Hart said.