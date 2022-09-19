And, if there was any question he meant it, a follow-up question on whether or not Auburn has a starter at quarterback was quickly shut down.

"Through the week of practice, it'll be decided," Harsin said. "We'll let guys compete, and we'll put the best guys out there on Saturday to go play."

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin made it clear on Monday afternoon: there is still a competition for the quarterback position; even if T.J. Finley is listed as QB1 on the depth chart, that can change any day.

"For clarification, what I just told you is what I'm saying," Harsin said. "I answered it."

Good enough. Entering Week 4's matchup against Missouri, we don't know who will be behind center for the Tigers as no one has stood out to be the full-time starter. Finley showed signs of progress against Penn State, but still completed just 58 percent of his passes for 152 yards, threw a killer interception and fumbled twice, one recovered by the Nittany Lions.

Robby Ashford, playing most of the second half, also had flashes, but an interception in the red zone with Penn State up 24-6 ended the slightest chance of a comeback.

So will Auburn turn to Zach Calzada? Asked if the Texas A&M transfer was hurt, a reason being thrown around on why he hasn't seen the field, Harsin responded with, "You know something I don't?" before stating that he's still competing.

"Those guys, every single week, those guys get opportunities," the coach said. "We try to play the best players. That's what happens from Sunday through Friday."

What happens against Missouri won't be known until Auburn takes the field. But, the answer wasn't coming out of Harsin's mouth in his weekly press conference.

"It's Monday," he said. "We haven't decided what we're going to do."