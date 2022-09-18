AUBURN | Auburn picked up one commitment Sunday. A second could be coming soon. Lakeland (Fla.) High offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson is closing in on a final decision following his official visit to Auburn this weekend. “Real close. Real close. Closer than you think,” said Wilson of a commitment.

Wilson is closing in on a final decision with Auburn his current leader. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Wilson came into the visit with the Tigers as his leader and said they’re still No. 1 afterwards. North Carolina is the only other school he’s still considering. One of the highlights for Wilson was attending Auburn’s game against Penn State in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even the Tigers 41-12 defeat didn’t dampen his enthusiasm. “Amazing. The atmosphere, the fans and getting to hang around Auburn for more than an hour or two hours,” said Wilson. “The game didn’t turn out well but the atmosphere and spirit that was there. It’s nothing I’ve ever experienced before. It was definitely special.” Wilson certainly saw Auburn’s need along the offensive line. In addition to having eight seniors on the roster, the starting group gave up six sacks, nine quarterback pressures and committed four penalties against the Nittany Lions. “A lot,” said Wilson on what he saw from AU’s offensive line Saturday. “I can’t speak on much. I’m still in high school.”