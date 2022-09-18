Wilson ‘closer than you think’ to decision
AUBURN | Auburn picked up one commitment Sunday. A second could be coming soon.
Lakeland (Fla.) High offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson is closing in on a final decision following his official visit to Auburn this weekend.
“Real close. Real close. Closer than you think,” said Wilson of a commitment.
Wilson came into the visit with the Tigers as his leader and said they’re still No. 1 afterwards. North Carolina is the only other school he’s still considering.
One of the highlights for Wilson was attending Auburn’s game against Penn State in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even the Tigers 41-12 defeat didn’t dampen his enthusiasm.
“Amazing. The atmosphere, the fans and getting to hang around Auburn for more than an hour or two hours,” said Wilson. “The game didn’t turn out well but the atmosphere and spirit that was there. It’s nothing I’ve ever experienced before. It was definitely special.”
Wilson certainly saw Auburn’s need along the offensive line. In addition to having eight seniors on the roster, the starting group gave up six sacks, nine quarterback pressures and committed four penalties against the Nittany Lions.
“A lot,” said Wilson on what he saw from AU’s offensive line Saturday. “I can’t speak on much. I’m still in high school.”
Wilson, 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, is hoping to play right away in college. He’s a starter at right tackle for Lakeland but could play tackle or guard in college.
“I really don’t want to toot my own horn but I feel like I can be a true freshman starter,” he said. “I just got to come in, hit the weight room hard, get the plays down. I feel like I can be a starter as soon as I come.”
Wilson cited his relationship with AU offensive line coach Will Friend and offensive analyst Joe Bernardi has two big factors in his recruitment.
“I love them,” said Wilson. “They seem like real down-to-earth people. I spent time with them. They’re just real. They’re just real people.”
The three-star plans to return to Auburn for the LSU game. He has no other visits set up.