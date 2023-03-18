“Just making adjustments in games and stuff is becoming easier now that I’m getting put in different situations,” said Crotchfelt. “I’m really enjoying being able to go out there and just compete and try to go get a win.

After giving up six combined runs in 7.1 innings in his first two outings out of the bullpen, the left-hander allowed just two runs in 9.0 innings in his last two starts. That includes 5.0 shutout innings against Southeastern Louisiana last Saturday.

AUBURN | Zach Crotchfelt’s steady improvement is noticeable to anyone that’s watched the true freshman’s first four college appearances.

“I know it’s going to get harder once we get into conference play. Just gotta keep working and improving and getting better every day.”

Crotchfelt will try to even the series against No. 3 Arkansas Saturday after No. 18 Auburn gave up seven unanswered runs in a 7-2 loss Friday.

He’s already earned the trust of his veteran teammates.

“It’s definitely a good feeling when Zach is in the bump firing up the zone with his fastball and all his secondary pitches,” said junior shortstop Cole Foster.

“Zach gets fired up and loves to compete. That’s what we like to play behind, a guy that’s going to be a dirtbag and give us everything he’s got. Zach’s done that all year for us.”

Crotchfelt is part of a loaded 2022 class that’s already making major contributions this season including fellow freshmen Ike Irish and Chris Stanfield. Irish is batting a team-best .465 with 12 doubles, which ranks second in the nation. Stanfield is hitting .429 with a .714 slugging percentage including a team-best two triples.

"Chris has probably become one of my closest friends. We’re rooming together so we’re around each other all the time so that’s been great,” said Crotchfelt. “I love seeing him get out there and get some time on the field.

“Ike too, another freshman that’s just competing and working his butt off. It makes all of us want to do the same thing and have success.”

A Jackson, N.J., native, Crotchfelt admits it’s been an adjustment attending college so far away from home.

“It’s definitely a lot more difficult than I thought it would be. But I got a great support system, a great group of guys here, great coaches. Everyone’s got my back,” he said. “Being far from home, not getting to see parents, friends and family that often it’s almost like I’m coming into a new family here.

“The adjustment’s been great and everyone has had my back so I can’t complain. It’s nice. The weather is way better.”

First pitch at Baum-Walker Stadium Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Sunday’s series finale will also be at 2 p.m. with both streaming on SECN+/ESPN+.