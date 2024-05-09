Freeze: Lambert-Smith a 'home run' for Tigers
Something had to be done about the lack of talent in the wide receiver room. Hugh Freeze knew this and went about his way of stacking a loaded 2024 signing class full of explosive playmakers.
But you can only count on so many freshmen to make an impact, so grabbing some receivers from the transfer portal was high on the Auburn coach's to-do list. First, he grabbed Robert Lewis from Georgia State to add some much-needed experience. Two weeks ago, Freeze landed the best wide receiver in the portal, Penn State's KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Needless to say, the coach is more than pleased to add him to the roster.
"You get a guy that has the experience that Dre has at the Power Five level to combine with those young kids I thought was a home run for us," Freeze said.
As a junior last season, Lambert-Smith led the Nittany Lions with 53 catches for 673 yards while coming down with four touchdown catches. He immediately brings a veteran presence in a room chock full of youngsters who are ready to learn from those who have succeeded at the collegiate level.
It was all part of the difficult process of putting together a group that can make Auburn's offense dangerous.
"Y'all have been around since I've been here," Freeze said. "We had to restructure that room. I hate saying it like that sometimes. But for what we want to do, we had to change that room."