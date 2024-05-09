Something had to be done about the lack of talent in the wide receiver room. Hugh Freeze knew this and went about his way of stacking a loaded 2024 signing class full of explosive playmakers.

But you can only count on so many freshmen to make an impact, so grabbing some receivers from the transfer portal was high on the Auburn coach's to-do list. First, he grabbed Robert Lewis from Georgia State to add some much-needed experience. Two weeks ago, Freeze landed the best wide receiver in the portal, Penn State's KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Needless to say, the coach is more than pleased to add him to the roster.

"You get a guy that has the experience that Dre has at the Power Five level to combine with those young kids I thought was a home run for us," Freeze said.