"It was great," Goodman said. "I loved it here. Feels warm, the coaching staff. Loved it."

The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle out of Paramus, N.J., made his second official visit of the spring over the weekend, and the first to an SEC school.

Two weeks later, he was back on campus for an official visit.

Not too long ago, Malachi Goodman took an unofficial visit to Auburn.

Goodman did plenty of things after arriving Friday night. His favorite part?

"I’d say hanging out with the o-line," Goodman said. "We were really playing the game Madden, getting up on them in Madden. They were just telling me how Coach (Hugh) Freeze and Coach (Jake) Thornton are great. How they just care about the players."

Getting to build up his relationship with the coaching staff was another highlight of the visit, especially with the offensive line coach Thornton.

"Coach Thornton is very smart, he sees me as a tackle," Goodman said. "He just wants me to progress as much as I can."

Goodman also had conversations with the head coach Freeze, whom he felt was authentic and straight up coach.

"He just seems genuine," Goodman said. "He seems like he’s not one of the coaches that’s gonna lie to you, not one of the coaches that’s gonna treat you good in the recruiting process and then when you go there, not gonna talk to you at all."

Where does Auburn sit in his recruitment after this visit?

"I honestly don’t know, but I need to finish all the [official visits] and I think I’ll know," Goodman said.