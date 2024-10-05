Fourth-down folly

And then, for some unknown reason, Thorne checked into another play, one that failed miserably as the quarterback was dropped for a four-yard loss and turnover on downs. Five plays later, Carson Beck hit Dillon Bell for a touchdown, and Georgia took control of the game.

The call came during the intermission, and Payton Thorne and the Tigers' offense lined up at their own 44 ready to go.

ATHENS, Ga. | Facing a 4th-and-1 on the first play of the fourth quarter and down 11 points to Georgia, Auburn had a chance to create some momentum and get it back to a one-score game.

So what happened, and what was the call? Well, it depends on who you ask.

"The call was a dive left to Jarquez (Hunter), and we didn't execute that play," Freeze said.

Pushed on whether or not Thorne had the option to throw on the play, the Auburn head coach was blunt.

"No," he said.

Hunter confirmed what his head coach said, acknowledging that the ball was supposed to be handed to him.

Freeze's quarterback had another answer.

"Well, we're running a run play," Thorne said. "I had an option to throw it, too. And the look that I got, we had a guy that I needed to handle. Moved the back out of his original position and ran the play. And I think it was No. 11, came off the edge hard, and that's the guy I was reading.

And I don't want to get into too much detail on that, I guess. I could tell you the whole thing, but I don't think so. Probably shouldn't."

It won't be the last time Thorne is probably asked about the play, as it was one of the most significant miscues by the Tigers in a 31-13 defeat to the Dawgs. Hunter had been effective against the Georgia defense, averaging seven yards per rush, including a 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that cut the score to 14-10.

Thorne's decision is even more questioning, as the quarterback said this after the game.

"Jarquez is one of the toughest guys to tackle in the country," he said.

And if that isn't enough, Connor Lew was also asked about the call.

"There was a little bit of miscommunication," the center said. "I'll take responsibility for that as the center. I've just got to be better next time. A little bit of a different look, but we communicated on the sideline about what we would do when we see that front. So, just some miscommunication."

Whatever the reason, the play failed, and Auburn's momentum was lost.