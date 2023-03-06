Pace Academy linebacker Jordan Burns made the trip to Auburn Friday. The Atlanta native got the opportunity to watch one of Auburn's spring practices, as the Tigers enter a new era under Hugh Freeze. "It was good just to see everything full speed and to get a better glimpse of everything, especially for my position," Burns said. "I like to see what a coach can coach and how he coaches, just trying to get an idea in person."



Burns got a first-hand look at how Josh Aldridge coaches the linebackers, from the meetings to how they execute in practice. "I went to the meetings," Burns said. "I was the only linebacker, so I got to see what types of plays they’re gonna be running. After that, [they] got on the field and actually put it to use." He already has over 20 offers, several of which come from SEC schools. Burns wants to visit those SEC schools showing interest in him, with another visit to Auburn in store for the spring.