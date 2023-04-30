Exactly one week after entering his name in the transfer portal, Montana Lemonious-Craig was in Auburn. The Tigers were one of the first schools to reach out to the former Colorado wide receiver, offering him a day after he entered his name in the portal. Lemonious-Craig spent this weekend on the Plains, as he searches for his next home. "Auburn is a special place," Lemonious-Craig said. "If you got the chance to come visit it, I feel like it’s something you should really take into consideration."

Montana Lemonious-Craig visited Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

The 6-foot-2 wideout was a star in the Buffaloes' spring game last Saturday, recording three catches for 154 yards receiving and a couple of touchdowns. In the 2022 season for Colorado, he led the team in receptions with 23, totaling 359 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Lemonious-Craig finished his three-year Colorado career with 34 receptions, 497 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Auburn already added two pass catchers in the previous portal window with tight end Rivaldo Fairweather and wide receiver Nick Mardner. Now, Hugh Freeze is looking to add another playmaker to the room as he works to rebuild not only the offense, but the program itself. "Coach Freeze is doing a great thing moving the program in the right direction," Lemonious-Craig said.