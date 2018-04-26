Jonathan India hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Brady Smith an RBI single in the fourth to give the Gators a 3-1 win over No. 19 Auburn Thursday night at McKethan Stadium.

Casey Mize gave up just three hits but No. 1 Florida made them count.

“First inning, give all the credit to India,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We were chasing that the whole ballgame, but man, (Mize) settled in. Just three hits but that one extra-base hit by India was the difference in the ballgame. But he finished so strong, 10 strikeouts, one walk and just competed great.

“We out-hit them by one but we’ve got to have tougher at-bats in moments."

In a battle of two of the nation’s top pitchers, Florida starter Brady Singer (9-1) earned the win holding the Tigers to one run on four hits in 7.0 innings. He struck out eight and issued two walks.

Mize (8-2) lost for just the second time this season allowing three runs, two earned, in 7.0 innings. The junior All-American struck out 10 and issued one walk. He hit one batter in the fourth, India, who came around to score on Smith’s single.

Auburn falls to 30-13 overall and 9-10 in the SEC while the Gators improve to 35-9 and 15-4.

The Tigers scored their lone run in the fourth. Edouard Julien led off with a single, moved to second when Brendan Venter was hit by a pitch, went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Luke Jarvis and scored on a groundout by Jay Estes.

Estes had two of Auburn’s five hits.

The series continues Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT and concludes Saturday at 1 p.m. Both games will be available on SECN+ and WatchESPN.