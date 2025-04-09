Five-star loves 'everything about' Auburn

"I always know where Big Cat will be," Edwards said. "You know, Auburn’s always a love. Everything about it. The environment's great, so I gotta be down here."

With Auburn building a pipeline to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., it was no surprise to see Edwards return to campus alongside his high school teammate and Auburn commit Wayne Henry for Big Cat Weekend.

He was back on the Plains over the weekend.

Five-star Jireh Edwards has a top five of Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon, Maryland and Georgia.

The visit was Edwards' first to Auburn since January, when he visited for a Junior Day. This time, he got to see the Tigers in action, as the team scrimmaged Saturday morning.

"It was a great atmosphere, great environment," Edwards said. "Definitely one of them ones. Just seeing what Coach (DJ) Durkin has the defense doing — flying around, playing fast, physical."

Among those participating in the scrimmage were some of Edwards former teammates at St. Frances — cornerback Blake Woodby, linebacker Bryce Deas and defensive lineman Darion Smith.

"This is a real part on my decision," Edwards said. "I would never think the guys like Blake Woodby, Bryce Deas, Durrell Robinson, Darion Smith would ever lead me wrong. So, that's some good guys. I definitely look up to them."

Even as true freshmen, Edwards feels confident that his former teammates will see the field this season for the Tigers.

"Yeah, they're going to play for sure," Edwards said. "There was no doubt. Back home, we already knew what they were going to do. They were doing it at practice. St. Frances is a real competitive school. So, we already knew what was going to happen."

Where does Auburn sit with Edwards?

"At the top of my list, right there with Texas A&M, Oregon and Georgia," Edwards said. "They do a really hard job. I can never sit over a school because the next day, Auburn will come text me and tell me some good stuff. Auburn will always have that love for me."

Edwards will return to Auburn for an official visit May 30-June 1.