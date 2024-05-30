Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Five-star addition

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | An impressive group of visitors just got a huge addition.

Five-star Na’eem Offord, the nation’s No. 2 cornerback and No. 15 overall prospect, is expected to officially visit Auburn this weekend.

The Ohio State commitment will bring the Tigers’ total to eight official visitors as a crucial two-week period of recruiting visits and camps begin.

Offord is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama for 2025.
Offord is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama for 2025. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Offord visited AU for several games this fall but hasn’t returned since choosing the Buckeyes in February.

The 6-foot-2 and 178-pound Offord plans to officially visit Oregon June 14 and Ohio State June 21. He’s also indicated he will official to Alabama this fall.

Offord has a number of talented teammates at Parker High in Birmingham, Ala., including Auburn defensive line commitment Jourdin Crawford and 4-star cornerback Timothy Merritt.

Auburn’s other official visitors this weekend include Rivals100 cornerback Blake Woodby, who recently de-committed from Ohio State, Rivals100 wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, Rivals100 linebacker Elijah Melendez, a Miami commit, 4-star defensive lineman Kalen Edwards, a former Auburn commit, 4-star offensive tackle Broderick Shull, 4-star tight end Emaree Winston and Auburn offensive line commitment Tai Buster.

MORE ON OFFICIAL VISITORS

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement