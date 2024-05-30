A star-studded group of seven official visitors will kick it off this weekend. Here’s a preview…

More than 30 official visitors are expected in Auburn through June 14 and the Tigers will hold six prospect camps from June 2-9.

AUBURN | This weekend kicks off a busy two weeks of official visits and summer camps.

OL TAI BUSTER

Home: A.L. Brown in Kannapolis, NC

Measurables: 6-5, 280

Ranking: 3-star, No. 21 OG

Other officials: None at this time

Skinny: Buster committed to Auburn shortly after a visit in March and appears very solid with the Tigers with no other visits currently scheduled. He chose AU over Penn State, Florida and Rutgers.

Analysis: Buster likely projects as a guard at AU and could even get a look at center. AU would like to sign 5-6 offensive linemen in this class.

WR CALEB CUNNINGHAM

Home: Choctaw County in Ackerman, MS

Measurables: 6-3, 185

Ranking: Rivals100, 4-star, No. 3 WR, No. 22 nationally

Other officials: Florida 6/7, Tennessee 6/14, Alabama 6/21

Skinny: Ole Miss and Mississippi State also remain in the mix for what is probably the most talented wide receiver on Auburn’s board in the 2025 class. He has a similar skillset to both of AU’s outside receiver signees in the ’24 class: Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson. Cunningham has already visited Auburn a number of times and has a good relationship with both Derrick Nix and Marcus Davis.

Analysis: Don’t expect a decision from Cunningham this weekend or anytime soon but AU has positioned itself well in his recruitment and perhaps he’ll be more ready for a final decision by the end of July, which would coincide with Big Cat Weekend.

DL KALEN EDWARDS

Home: Dyersburg, TN

Measurables: 6-3, 325

Ranking: 4-star, No. 26 DT

Other officials: Louisville 6/7, Memphis 6/14, Georgia 6/21

Skinny: Edwards committed to Auburn last November but de-committed in March, saying he wanted to continue to visit and consider other schools. Auburn has continued to recruit him hard and would like to add him back to the class this summer. Georgia is probably AU’s biggest competition and he’ll be in Athens the final weekend.

Analysis: Auburn likes Edwards as a noseguard and with three senior noseguards on the roster this fall, can offer immediate playing time. Expect Edward to hold off on a final decision until after his UGA visit. I’d give the Tigers a slight edge at this time.

LB ELIJAH MELENDEZ

Home: Osceola in Kissimmee, FL

Measurables: 6-2, 225

Ranking: Rivals100, 4-star, No. 2 ILB, No. 81 nationally

Other officials: Michigan 6/7, Oklahoma 6/14, Miami 6/21

Skinny: Melendez committed to Miami in December but has remained open to visiting other schools. He has become a very highly recruited prospect but plans to sign with one of the four schools he’s visiting.

Analysis: Melendez is a flip candidate but you could make the case for any of the other three schools he’s visiting, and don’t rule him out sticking to his hometown team. AU has a chance to make a big move this weekend with D.J. Durkin leading the charge.

OL BRODERICK SHULL

Home: Bixby, OK

Measurables: 6-6, 280

Ranking: 4-star, No. 36 OT

Other officials: Nebraska 5/10, Texas Tech 6/14, Texas A&M 6/21

Skinny: Look for Shull to have a decision not too long after taking all of his official visits. He unofficially visited Auburn in March, which set the table for a return in June. Shull has a wide range of interests including theatre, bee keeping, writing poetry and collecting historical items.

Analysis: Auburn is probably the team to beat going into officials after Shull really hit it off with offensive line coach Jake Thornton and strength coach Dom Studzinski during his first visit.

TE EMAREE WINSTON

Home: Calhoun, GA

Measurables: 6-2, 239

Ranking: 4-star, No. 17 TE

Other officials: Texas 6/21

Skinny: Winston committed to Texas in December and has been very solid with his decision until setting this weekend’s visit to Auburn. Alabama is also a team to watch in his recruitment.

Analysis: Auburn is looking to sign two or three tight ends in this class and can offer early playing time with three senior tight ends on the roster. AU is also much closer to Winston’s home, which could be a selling point this weekend.

CB BLAKE WOODBY

Home: St. Frances in Baltimore, MD

Measurables: 5-11, 180

Ranking: Rivals100, 4-star, No. 6 CB, No. 38 nationally

Other officials: Maryland 6/21

Skinny: Woodby committed to Ohio State last October but decommitted shortly after being offered by Auburn and Florida a couple of weeks ago. While he hasn’t set them up yet, Woodby is also expected to visit Georgia, Oregon and possibly Cincinnati or Florida.

Analysis: Auburn has some ground to make up but is definitely making a push and would like to stay in the race going into Big Cat at the end of July.

AUBURN CAMP SCHEDULE

June 2 Elite Camp I

June 4 Specialist Camp

June 6 Passing Camp I

June 7 Passing Camp II

June 9 Elite Camp II, OL/DL Big Man Camp

June 10 Youth Camp

June 15 Auburn Ladies Camp