Dylan Stephenson made his first trip to Auburn and it didn’t disappoint. The 6-foot-4 and 225-pound defensive end visited Auburn to watch spring practice. “It was a lot to take in,” Stephenson said. “It was a great experience. I’m happy to be here.” During Stephenson’s day on the Plains, there was something that stuck out about Auburn that wasn’t evident in the past. “The vision,” he said. “They definitely have a plan in mind for the future and what’s going on and I really like that.”

Dylan Stephenson's first visit to Auburn was 'refreshing' (Henry Patton/AuburnSports.com)

It’s not a secret that Auburn lacks at its JACK position, and that is exactly the position that defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has been selling Stephenson on playing at Auburn. “Competition is gonna be competition,” Stephenson said about Auburn’s JACK depth. “But it’s definitely cool to see what’s going on over there.” The standout from Columbus high in Miami, Fla. has 28 total offers which include Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina.