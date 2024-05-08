Auburn had the game in hand. Then watched it slip away in the bottom of the 14th. The Tigers took a three-run lead off a KK McCrary home run in the top of the 14th Wednesday, before Georgia scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to eliminate Auburn from the SEC Tournament. "I don’t know if there’s a whole lot you can tell them other than great effort," said head coach Mickey Dean. "That one’s gonna sting. You’re hosting the tournament, it’s 14 innings, you’re up three in the 14th, so that’s gonna sting. I don’t even know if they’re listening at that point, so really all you can do is tell them great effort and move on."

KK McCrary hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the 14th inning, but the Tigers fell short of the win. (Auburn Athletics)

Auburn, serving as the visiting team, jumped in front early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning via an RBI single by Icess Tresvik. Georgia responded in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of a throwing error to score a run, before taking the lead off an RBI single. Amelia Lech tied the game in the third inning with a sacrifice fly before the gauntlet began. For the next 11 innings, the two rivals battled relentlessly in an effort to gain an advantage. Ten consecutive scoreless frames finally came to a close in the record-setting 14th inning. With two outs and two runners on base, McCrary launched a three-run home run over the right field fence to break the tie.

