Extra-inning heartbreak
Auburn had the game in hand.
Then watched it slip away in the bottom of the 14th.
The Tigers took a three-run lead off a KK McCrary home run in the top of the 14th Wednesday, before Georgia scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to eliminate Auburn from the SEC Tournament.
"I don’t know if there’s a whole lot you can tell them other than great effort," said head coach Mickey Dean. "That one’s gonna sting. You’re hosting the tournament, it’s 14 innings, you’re up three in the 14th, so that’s gonna sting. I don’t even know if they’re listening at that point, so really all you can do is tell them great effort and move on."
Auburn, serving as the visiting team, jumped in front early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning via an RBI single by Icess Tresvik. Georgia responded in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of a throwing error to score a run, before taking the lead off an RBI single.
Amelia Lech tied the game in the third inning with a sacrifice fly before the gauntlet began. For the next 11 innings, the two rivals battled relentlessly in an effort to gain an advantage. Ten consecutive scoreless frames finally came to a close in the record-setting 14th inning.
With two outs and two runners on base, McCrary launched a three-run home run over the right field fence to break the tie.
Unfortunately for Auburn, McCrary's heroics were buried with Auburn's chances to advance in the bottom of the 14th. Two straight Georgia baserunners reached to start the inning before Jayda Kearney tied the game with one swing.
Auburn then recorded two outs, but couldn't get a third. Sarah Gordon hit a walk-off home run for the Bulldogs, nearly robbed by Makayla Packer.
"Every little thing matters," Dean said. "When something goes your way, it’s big. When something doesn’t go your way, it’s big. It’s a very emotional rollercoaster."
Auburn now waits for selection Sunday, to see the field for the NCAA Tournament and hope that the Tigers are selected for a regional.
"Now we’re focused on regionals," McCrary said. "We’ve shown we can compete with anybody, I think we finished with the strongest schedule in the country, so we’re looking forward to the postseason."