Coen Echols' phone has been ringing a lot lately. The 2024 offensive line prospect from Katy, Texas, has seen his recruitment reach new heights in the last week, as numerous Power Five programs have begun to reach out. In the last four days alone, he's picked up offers from Nebraska, Maryland, Houston and Texas A&M. Auburn was the latest to offer him, he announced Thursday evening. "I was super excited to be honest with you," Echols said. "I couldn’t contain myself to be honest with you. I was jumping around, I was just super excited. Many people dream of this happening since they were a kid and now once it comes true, you don’t know how to react sometimes."

Echols is closing in on 20 offers, with more Power Five schools starting to show interest. "It’s been great," Echols said. "You start feeling different once these bigger schools start talking to you and offering you and stuff. You feel a lot better about yourself." Although he's from Katy, Texas, Echols is somewhat familiar with Auburn. The Tigers were one of several schools he grew up watching, along with LSU and some others. However, today's Auburn is different from what he knew as a kid. Hugh Freeze has taken over the program, looking to restore it to winning ways. "I feel like he’s gonna change that program," Echols said of Freeze. "I feel like he’s gonna change it big time." Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton was the one to extend the offer to Echols, following a couple different phone calls. Already, he's getting a feel for the type of person that Thornton is. "He’s a great guy, I love him," Echols said. "He compliments you a lot, he’s a big family man. He loves getting in touch with the players. I know there’s a big relationship between him, his players and his family. I know it’s just one big happy family."