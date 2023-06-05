It's gonna be a quick turnaround for William Echoles. The 2024 lineman out of Houston, Mississippi, was in Auburn for the Tigers' Elite Camp Monday and will be back before the week is over. "I’m coming back up here this weekend for an official visit," Echoles said. "I wanna see what the people are like. I think I’m gonna do a camp while I’m up here, see how the coaches coach."

William Echoles visited Auburn for a camp on Monday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Echoles camped out Monday on the offensive side of the line, but if he camps again later this week, he's aiming to do so from the defensive side. "They started recruiting me as an O-lineman, Coach (Jake) Thornton did," Echoles said. "Then Coach (Jeremy) Garrett saw my defensive highlights and started recruiting me as both. I ain’t got no preference, wherever they need me at, I’ll be happy playing either one of them." Following the camp, Echoles spent time with coaches and also enjoyed a tour of Auburn's campus. "It was a great experience, I got to walk around campus and see the place," Echoles said. "They got a nice facility. This is a place I could see myself going."