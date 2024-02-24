Doubleheader split
Auburn played two Saturday.
Game one didn't go as planned, while game two might just serve as the spark the Tigers' offense needs. Auburn split its doubleheader, dropping its first game 4-2 to Northern Iowa before bouncing back in a big way with a 13-5 run-rule victory over Southeast Missouri State.
Game One — Northern Iowa (L, 4-2)
Defensive errors plagued Auburn in its loss to Northern Iowa.
The Tigers committed three errors, with runs scoring on all three errors in the fourth inning. Northern Iowa only had two hits, and while one was a solo home run in the sixth, the miscues were too much to overcome for an Auburn offense that mustered only two runs.
"Came out flat," said head coach Mickey Dean. "We talked about it. We have to correct it moving forward. You can't let stuff like that happen, you can't come out flat."
Maddie Penta pitched the whole game, striking out 10 and walking one while taking her second loss of the season.
Auburn's only runs came in the sixth, courtesy RBI singles from Icess Tresvik and Amelia Lech.
Game Two — SEMO (W 13-5)
Auburn's offense woke up in the evening.
For the first time all season, the Tigers put up double figures on the scoreboard, only needing four innings to do so. Despite falling behind 2-0 early, Auburn dealt plenty of damage in the third to make up for it.
Five straight batters walked to start the inning, before Nelia Peralta got her first big hit of the season. It was a towering home run to left field, a grand slam that put Auburn up 7-2.
"To finally get a barrel on the ball? Really good," Peralta said of her home run. "It’s kinda been what I’ve been missing in some confidence up there...It was much needed for sure."
Freshman Mariah Penta joined the party a few batters later with her first career hit — a two-run home run.
"It felt really good, I was a little bit in shock when it happened," Penta said. "I was just trying to hit the ball hard."
SEMO tallied three in the fourth, but Auburn matched in the bottom of the frame with RBIs from Peralta, Annabelle Widra and Penta.
Auburn walked it off on an error in the bottom of the fifth to even its record for the day.