Auburn played two Saturday. Game one didn't go as planned, while game two might just serve as the spark the Tigers' offense needs. Auburn split its doubleheader, dropping its first game 4-2 to Northern Iowa before bouncing back in a big way with a 13-5 run-rule victory over Southeast Missouri State.

Nelia Peralta had a grand slam in game two. (Auburn Athletics)

Game One — Northern Iowa (L, 4-2) Defensive errors plagued Auburn in its loss to Northern Iowa. The Tigers committed three errors, with runs scoring on all three errors in the fourth inning. Northern Iowa only had two hits, and while one was a solo home run in the sixth, the miscues were too much to overcome for an Auburn offense that mustered only two runs. "Came out flat," said head coach Mickey Dean. "We talked about it. We have to correct it moving forward. You can't let stuff like that happen, you can't come out flat." Maddie Penta pitched the whole game, striking out 10 and walking one while taking her second loss of the season. Auburn's only runs came in the sixth, courtesy RBI singles from Icess Tresvik and Amelia Lech.