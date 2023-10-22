A decision is coming in the next two weeks for JUCO safety Laquan Robinson. The Greenville, Ala., native wrapped up his official visit to Auburn Sunday, the final visit before he makes a decision. He'll decide between Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M sometime within the next two weeks, with Nov. 2 the targeted date. What's got Auburn in the final group? "My connection with Coach (Hugh) Freeze," Robinson said. "It really hasn’t been about football, it’s mostly life. We’ve really connected on some different basis."

Laquan Robinson took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

This weekend was Robinson's second visit to Auburn this season, as he previously visited for the Georgia game. Overall, it was another successful trip to the Plains. "Man, it went great," Robinson said. "Really connected with all the coaches, especially with Coach (Hugh) Freeze, we talked a lot. Connecting on some different basis. I really love it here, the atmosphere, all that." Seeing the atmosphere of Jordan Hare Stadium twice this season, consistency has been something Robinson noticed. "The fans come out and do what they do every time," Robinson said. "You can tell the fans really love the game an everything around it."