"I think I performed great," Cain said. "I think this is a touchdown for me."

It's coming down to Ole Miss or Auburn, and the 2024 wide receiver was on Auburn's campus Friday for the Tigers' Elite Camp.

While at camp, Cain was hauling in receptions from Auburn's 2024 quarterback commit Walker White. It was the first time the two had met, but already, Cain is feeling the connection.

"He said he can give me the rock, I’m all for it," Cain said. "I’m loving it. I think we already got the chemistry down pact and I love it."

The decision will come next week whether Cain joins White at Auburn or head to Oxford and commit to Ole Miss. What's got the Rebels in the final group for him?

"They have really good talent up there," Cain said. "Really good coaches that came from the NFL level. It’s pretty good up there."

Meanwhile, Auburn will try to keep the 5-foot-11 receiver in-state.

"I loved the facility, love the players," Cain said of Auburn.