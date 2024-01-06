“I actually came up here now and I feel more comfortable,” said Lewis.

The massive offensive lineman considered an offer from the Tigers coming out of junior college in the 2022 class. He wound up signing with Mississippi State but two years later he’s in the transfer portal and looking for a new home.

AUBURN | The second time may be the charm for Auburn and Percy Lewis .

Lewis said he really connected with Auburn’s staff during a visit this weekend, especially head coach Hugh Freeze, offensive line coach Jake Thornton and strength and conditioning coach Dom Studzinski.

Coach Studzinski helped train current NFL offensive linemen Charles Cross and Laremy Tunsil.

“Me hearing him saying he's training them guys in the league. I know Charles personally. It made me lean more coming to Auburn,” said Lewis.

Lewis, 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds, started one game as a junior at MSU in 2022 before taking over the starting left tackle job for the final seven games last season.

According to PFF, Lewis had a 66.6 offensive grade in 2023 including 73.1 pass blocking and 63.0 run blocking. He was penalized three times and allowed four hurries and one sack in 437 snaps.

He said he went head-to-head with Auburn freshman defensive end Keldric Faulk in MSU’s game at Auburn this fall.

“He did what he could. I respect him for that. But at the end of the day, I had to do what I had to do,” said Lewis.

Lewis said he still in need of some development too, which he feels the Tigers can offer.

“They’re telling me how they’re going to work with me 1-on-1,” said Lewis. “I need that 1-on-1 because this is my third or fourth year playing offensive line. I didn’t play offensive line in high school so I’m still kind of learning.”

Auburn is recruiting Lewis to play left tackle, which would allow them to move Dillon Wade to guard and elevate redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson to the backup role.

"He was telling me that he’s got a freshman under me. He needs somebody to come in that’s already been playing SEC ball,” said Lewis. “Because SEC ball … that’s totally different. You’ve got to have your mind right when you come into SEC ball. They’ll come in and knock your head off if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to do.”

Lewis previously visited Arkansas and will choose between the two SEC schools shortly before enrolling in January.

“I’m just going to narrow it down. Get home tonight, do a little thinking by myself and just make my move in the morning,” said Lewis.