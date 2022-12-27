Davis has spent the previous season as the wide receivers coach at Georgia Southern.

Marcus Davis, who was a receiver at Auburn from 2013-16, is expected to be hired by Hugh Freeze as wide receivers coach, a source confirms to AuburnSports.com.

AUBURN | A familiar name is returning to Auburn as an assistant coach.

Davis began his coaching career as an offensive analyst and strength and conditioning intern at Auburn in 2018. He was promoted to assistant director of player personnel and player development the following year.

His meteoric rise through the coaching ranks continued as a Florida State graduate assistant in 2020 and the wide receivers coach at Hawaii in 2021.

GSU put up big passing numbers this fall as Khaleb Hood led the Sun Belt with 80 receptions for 896 yards and three touchdowns. Davis had two other wide receivers in the league's top five as Jeremy Singleton had 66 catches for 714 and two touchdowns and Derwin Burgess Jr. had 58 receptions for 717 yards and seven scores.

GSU finished fourth nationally averaging 327.8 passing yards per game under offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis, who spent the previous three seasons at Western Kentucky.

Davis was part of AU's SEC Championship team in 2013 that lost to FSU in the BCS national championship game. He played in four bowl games during his AU career and finished with 83 receptions for 650 yards and three touchdowns in 50 games.

A native of Boynton Beach, Fla., Davis is married to Amberly and has a daughter, Milaf Price.

The hire of Davis will complete Freeze's first on-field staff at Auburn.