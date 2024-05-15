AUBURN | Connor Lew stepped up for an injured teammate last fall and started Auburn’s final six games as a true freshman at center. He enters his sophomore campaign as the returning starter at center and an emerging team leader. “It’s impressive for someone that young to be leading the way they are,” said sixth-year tight end Luke Deal.

Lew (75) along with Dillon Wade (52) and Percy Lewis (73). (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Lew was one of 12 players elected to Auburn’s culture council for 2024. It’s a big responsibility for a second-year player and one Lew takes seriously. “It was just a huge honor to even be considered,” said Lew. “It’s a new opportunity to grow as a leader, learning from the other guys on the culture council that are upperclassmen that have been leading for a while. “It’s been a good journey and I’m excited to continue learning how to lead and learn what I can from the guys in that room as well.” Offensive line coach Jake Thornton also saw Lew step up his play on the field during spring drills. “He’s a very vocal, physical presence,” said Thornton. “Because of how well he did last year at practice, he’s going to get everybody’s best shot. And he’s really performed and as everybody else around him has elevated, he’s elevated his game even more.