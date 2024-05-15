Lew stepping up as team leader
AUBURN | Connor Lew stepped up for an injured teammate last fall and started Auburn’s final six games as a true freshman at center.
He enters his sophomore campaign as the returning starter at center and an emerging team leader.
“It’s impressive for someone that young to be leading the way they are,” said sixth-year tight end Luke Deal.
Lew was one of 12 players elected to Auburn’s culture council for 2024. It’s a big responsibility for a second-year player and one Lew takes seriously.
“It was just a huge honor to even be considered,” said Lew. “It’s a new opportunity to grow as a leader, learning from the other guys on the culture council that are upperclassmen that have been leading for a while.
“It’s been a good journey and I’m excited to continue learning how to lead and learn what I can from the guys in that room as well.”
Offensive line coach Jake Thornton also saw Lew step up his play on the field during spring drills.
“He’s a very vocal, physical presence,” said Thornton. “Because of how well he did last year at practice, he’s going to get everybody’s best shot. And he’s really performed and as everybody else around him has elevated, he’s elevated his game even more.
“I think the mental aspect of it is huge. He learned a lot last year from those older guys that played a lot of football. Now, he’s always in the film room after class and stuff. He’s up there watching tape and getting ready. He’s never coming into a meeting or practice walkthrough unprepared. And that’s what shows when we go out there on the field because he plays so fast and at such a high level.”
His teammates saw it too.
“Connor's gotten tremendously better, from even December to now. He's gotten a whole lot stronger,” said fifth-year senior nose tackle Jayson Jones. “He's very smart, has gotten even smarter since December.
“His 1-on-1’s, just his ability, but in team; team really shows how smart of a center he is and how good of a center he is. And I think that he has a potential to go far, even NFL far.”
Auburn opens the season Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium.