Competition driving improvement on Auburn’s OL

AUBURN | There’s been no quick fixes for Auburn’s offensive line over Jake Thornton’s first two seasons. But going into year three, Thornton finally feels like he has the right combination of experience, depth and talent to put a productive group on the field. “Competition breeds greatness. It's been a process, it takes years to build an O-line,” said Thornton. “We finally got some actual competition at different positions. So it's really good.”

Wade has a lot more experiene around him in his third year at Auburn. (Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

The Tigers return seven offensive linemen that have combined for 115 college starts. Thornton added to that in the offseason signing left tackle Xavier Chaplin from Virginia Tech, who has 25 career starts, and right tackle Mason Murphy from USC, who has 22 career starts. The additions give Thornton nine players with 162 starts between them. They’ve been competing with seven other scholarship offensive linemen during spring practice, which got underway last week. “The maturity level is certainly at an all-time high,” said Thornton. “It's good to watch those guys just with the mental effort through the first three days. We get pads on (Tuesday) so get to see more of the physicality part of it, but the mental effort and intensity has been there.” The additions have allowed Thornton to build more versatility into his offensive line. Sophomore Tyler Johnson, who started two games at left tackle last season, is getting work at right tackle, which is a good fit for the natural right-hander. It’s allowed Izavion Miller, known as Too Tall, to get work at left tackle after starting 25 games at right tackle over the last two seasons.