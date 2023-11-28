Terry Bowden and Gus Malzahn won their initial outings in historic fashion, both against excellent Bama teams.

Since then, every new head coach has at least made a strong showing — Pat Dye and Tommy Tuberville both had fourth-quarter leads before much deeper Tide teams walked away late in 1981 and 1999, respectively.

It’s been almost 50 years since a new Auburn coach got absolutely waxed in his inaugural Alabama game.

And there are three near-misses from Gene Chizik, Bryan Harsin and now Hugh Freeze, each more excruciating than the one before.

If Bama 2009 and 2021 were “games that got away,” 2023 is a twisting knife in the guts.

Getting crushed, the near-universal expectation prior to kickoff, would have been far less painful.

After the previous week’s debacle, who was going to win was a decidedly lesser question prior to kickoff than, “How is Auburn only a two-touchdown underdog?”

Instead, the Tigers played by far their best game of the year against a strong opponent.

There was a lot to love from Auburn Saturday. Running the ball right down Alabama’s throat for multiple scores. Finding just enough of a passing game to pull ahead.

Maligned as too thin and lacking talent, the Auburn defense strengthened over the course of the game, forcing a missed field goal and two straight three-and-outs in the fourth quarter for what should have been enough to win.

Should have been.

And there was also the dumb stuff.

Returning kickoffs out of the end zone, which Auburn has inexplicably been doing in bad situations since at least the Cal game.

Subbing in Robby Ashford in the fourth quarter, netting one entirely too cute halfback pass and one entirely predictable keeper for a big loss.

Trying to pass during the last couple of possessions when Auburn had run all over Alabama all day long and needed to keep the clock moving. You can’t afford to be dumb when you’re outmanned, even when you’re otherwise playing well.

And of course, unforgivably going into a deep prevent with no pressure on 4th-and-31, and somehow still leaving a guy in single coverage.

It’s all so awfully … familiar.

It’s been this way for too often for Auburn during the past decade or so — just a little more defense or a little more offense.

Just don’t muff a punt return.

Just make one more play.

One. More. Play.

Intellectually, I understand that we ought to look at this one and the Georgia game in very similar lights. Given the states of the rosters, playing both of those teams down to the wire and coming up just short is about as much as we could realistically ask for this season.