Clayton too much for Tigers

SAN ANTONIO | Bruce Pearl repeatedly stated that Walter Clayton Jr. would be the best player on the court when Auburn and Florida battled in the Final Four on Saturday.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, Pearl was right as the guard took over in the second half, scoring eight straight points for the Gators as they defeated Auburn 79-73 in the national semifinals.

With the Gators up one and 4:29 to go, Clayton hit a three, his fifth of the game and third of the second half, to push Florida's lead to four. After Denver Jones hit a three to cut it back to one, Clayton drove to the basket and scored. The Iona transfer did it again on the next possession, getting fouled while putting the basket in the bucket to give Florida a six-point lead.