"Coach Ben’s been pushing for it for a while, and my parents just decided to come out and see what it’s about," Ia said. "It was good because they learned the same thing that I learned. They want me to be in the best predicament I could be and to learn before I even get there."

Aaron "AJ" Ia made the cross country trip from Orange, Calif., to the Plains Friday and Saturday for his first trip to Auburn as the Tigers seek a third tight end in their 2025 class.

He's gotten plenty of tight ends on campus and over the last two days, hosted another one.

Ia had a wide variety of things to check out while on Auburn's campus, as the 6-foot-6 tight end met with coaches, toured campus and took in a Saturday practice. In fact, watching practice was his favorite part of the visit.

"It was good intensity, good energy, just a good practice in general," Ia said. "They’re all pretty good, just the whole tight end room. How much they’re using formations like 11, 12, 13 (personnel), they’re always gonna be in the game so I like that."

All throughout his visit, Ia spent quality time with Aigamaua, as the two continue to strengthen their relationship. The two talked a little bit about football and a little bit about life.

"He made me feel welcome, just a good coach, good person," Ia said. "How I’m gonna be used in the school, how I’m gonna be used in the offense, just how I’m gonna be used in general. How he’s gonna take care of me outside of football and outside of school."

Following the visit, did Auburn make a move with him?

"They for sure did," Ia said. "It’s just how I felt welcomed here and how they involved me in everything that they did."

Even though he's from the other side of the country, Ia liked the vibe that Auburn gave off.

"I felt comfortable," Ia said. "I liked it too because it’s a small town and everything’s nice out here. Pretty much everybody knows everybody."