Now, he's being thrown into the fire along with the other early enrollees. For Cain, it's been a learning but positive experience so far.

Of course, for the wide receiver, this is much-needed weight he's gained. Cain arrived on campus at a slim 153, but with the help of a college strength and conditioning program, he's up to 168. He's still kept the speed that made the 4-star signee a star at Baker HS in Mobile.

Bryce Cain has been on campus for just three months, but he's experienced what many of his classmates do in their first few months away from their parents: the infamous freshman-15.

"It takes a lot to learn, but we're going to get it right," he said. "That's why it's a good reason to come in early so you can learn all the plays and not be struggling in May. And I think it's a good way to start just by coming in early and just getting all the plays in. Everybody's going to mess up."

The freshman has been impressed with a fellow newcomer, 5-star Cam Coleman, who comes to Auburn with a lot of hype and expectations. In fact, this wide receiver signing class is one of, if not the top, in the nation, and Cain knows a lot is expected from them when they step on the field.

"I think we have a lot of pressure put on us that they know that we're good receivers coming in, and they want us to change this game, change this Auburn history, and I think everybody's calm right now, but soon as it develops and gets into the season, I think everybody would have that pressure built up on them."

Everything gets real when they step on the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time as Auburn Tigers. Luckily, Cain has found the veterans helpful in dealing with the expectations and picking them up when they get down on themselves.

"What's impressed me a lot is just coming in as a family and knowing the bigger upperclassmen have your back, and so when you are down, they're going to pick you right back up and it just feels like a family," he said. "So I think what most impresses me is just our chemistry; we bonded so fast together, and I think we're going to be a good receiver class this year."

Camden Brown, who has improved in spring practice in both his play and leadership, has specifically helped the 5-foot-11 receiver.

"He's had some good talks with me that just really changed what's inside of me," Cain said. "There was this one time I was down, and he knew I was down, so he brought me over. He was like, 'Come with me real quick.' We went to the JUGS over there, started getting reps, and he was just talking about his life experiences compared to mine. It kind of hit me and it just changed my whole mentality around."

While Cain is working on every aspect of his game, it will be his greatest asset, his speed, that will help him make an impact on the college level.

"Speed kills everything," Cain said. "So if you play fast, then everything's going to work out for you, but you also got to have the hands too and just the chemistry and everything like that.