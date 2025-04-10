Burgess back on campus: 'It feels like home'

"Today was awesome," Burgess said. "Another day it feels like home, but it was another great practice, another great energy. This is my second spring practice, so I just got a chance to really see it again, just kind of get back here and just get more relationship with the coaches."

The quarterback and state champion from Grayson returned to the Plains Thursday for another spring practice, his second visit in two weeks.

With spring ball still to go through, Auburn, North Carolina and Wisconsin are the schools grabbing his attention the most.

Three teams are sticking out the most to Travis Burgess right now.

Burgess spent much of the morning on the field, directly behind the quarterbacks and seeing how head coach Hugh Freeze, along with quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, operates.

"You see not everybody's on the field, so it just shows I'm a true priority," Burgess said. "Just kind of watching the coaches right there, step by step, seeing the way they coach throughout the practice and the way the players respond to them. It just shows the relationship they built and the trust they built to the coaches."

Thursday was his third trip to Auburn of this year, with both of his parents also joining him on the trip.

"There's nothing better than seeing it more than once," Burgess said. "I think that's the biggest thing for us is just, hey, let's come back here again and see what it's truly like."

Burgess has an official visit set up with Auburn for May 30-June 1, one of three officials he's scheduled. He's also planning official visits to North Carolina and Wisconsin.

What sticks out the most to him about Auburn?

"Just the relationship we've built and the community environment," Burgess said. "I think that's the biggest thing that separates them. At the end of the day, the football and the energy [Auburn] brings. It's the SEC, you can't beat that, but at the end of the day, without the coaches, without the community, without the environment, I think that's what Auburn brings to the table. Just the players themselves. When you're playing against guys or playing with guys who brings you up to that next level, it just really helps you playing around those types of guys."