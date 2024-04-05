AUBURN | Auburn’s bullpen turned a home run derby turned into a pitcher’s duel. Carson Myers and John Armstrong combined to throw 7.2 shutout innings out of bullpen to lead the Tigers to a 9-5 win over No. 4 Tennessee Friday night in front of a record crowd of 5,119 at Plainsman Park. “When we came out I thought it was going to be 30-28," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "Then you’re just looking to tone down the barrels. It happened on both sides, but I thought Carson started taking the sting out of the swing. Then it was Armstrong’s night.

Armstrong had his best-career outing against the 4th-ranked Vols. (David Gray/Auburn athletics)

"I think that was his longest, most pitches in a ball game. His stuff was set and it was elite and the timing was good. Just an amazing job by those two guys." Auburn improves to 18-11 overall and 2-8 in the SEC and will go for its first conference series win Saturday afternoon. Myers (2-2) earned the win throwing 3.2 shutout innings. He allowed three hits, three walks and struck out four on 63 pitches. "Just go out there and throw as many strikes as possible. They want you to go out there and just fill it up and that’s what me and John did. Just go out there and compete our butts off," said Myers. Armstrong allowed just one hit and struck out six in a career-high 4.0 innings to earn his second save of the season. He needed just 55 pitches to retire 12 of the 14 batters he faced. "I felt like we needed to help our hitters out a little bit more today," said Armstrong. "So it was good to throw up a lot of zeros, me and Myers, and just get after it."