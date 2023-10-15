BATON ROUGE | It was a coming out party nearly four years in the making. Brandon Frazier came into Saturday night’s game at No. 22 LSU with four receptions for 32 yards in his first 33 Auburn games. In AU’s 48-18 loss at Tiger Stadium, the senior tight end totaled three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a 2-point conversion.

Frazier makes a strong catch on a 50-50 ball. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

"Definitely proud of him,” said senior offensive guard Kam Stutts. “He had a great game. He's a hard-working man and it's great to see him go out there and have some success.” Frazier is one of three senior tight ends on AU’s roster. Both Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm have caught a touchdown in their careers, which often came up during lively banter. It’s one thing they won’t be able to hold over Frazier anymore. “We’re all each other’s best friends and stuff. But I can finally not have that argument anymore,” said Frazier. Against LSU, Frazier had AU’s longest reception, a 39-yard leaping catch. His touchdown came on a 3-yard pass from Robby Ashford. The two connected for the 2-point conversion on the next play.