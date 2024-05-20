AUBURN | Auburn has signed two five-star quarterbacks and landed one top five recruiting class in the 23 years of the Rivals recruiting rankings. They combined the two in 2010. And about 11 months after signing, Cam Newton led the Tigers to an undefeated season and the National Championship. It could happen again, at least the first two accomplishments, with this year’s class.

Freeze and his staff have entered a crucial period in recruiting for the 2025 class. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Hugh Freeze set a goal of signing a top 10 class last year and did just that with Auburn finishing eighth in the team rankings. He set a goal of finishing in the top five in the 2025 class and I certainly wouldn't bet against him. A big step in achieving that top five class would be securing a five-star quarterback and Auburn has its sights set on a special one in Julian Lewis. Lewis, or Ju Ju, is more than just a five-star. He's the No. 1 quarterback in the country and the No. 1 overall recruit in the entire 2025 class. He committed to USC last August, but Auburn has continued to actively recruit him and hosted him for a number of visits, which will culminate in an official June 14. He will also officially visit Indiana May 31, USC June 7, Colorado June 22 and perhaps Alabama. There are no guarantees in recruiting — ever — but with perhaps just weeks to go before a final decision, Auburn is in position to pull off one of the biggest flips in its history and one that would send shockwaves through a college football world that's not quite prepared for the Tigers recruiting at this high of a level. We are entering the most crucial period for recruiting in the 2025 class. The next month and the days and weeks that follow will determine if AU can indeed land that top five class. It's been recruiting that held Auburn back over most of the Gus Malzahn era and both of the disastrous years under Bryan Harsin. And it'll be recruiting that brings Auburn back to competing for championships. *** Auburn's softball team ended its season in Tallahassee yesterday but don't let that overshadow what was a breathtaking performance by Maddie Penta late into Saturday night and the wee hours of Sunday morning. Penta threw 3.0 innings in a 9-0 run-rule win over Chattanooga and then 12.0 complete innings in a 2-1 win over UCF to advance to the Regional championship. In the win over UCF, Penta set a school single-game record with 21 strikeouts including back-to-back strikeouts in the 12th inning to end the game at 3 a.m. local time. She threw 224 pitches. In all, Penta was 2-0 allowing one run on three hits in 15.0 innings with 26 strikeouts on Saturday. She threw a total of 257 pitches and came back again Sunday and threw 25 more in a 10-4 loss to Florida State. She finished her AU career with a school-record 76 wins. Legendary.