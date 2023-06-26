One. That level of ineptitude is still hard for me to wrap my mind around.

Only one of those 27 prospects — running back Jeremiah Cobb — was committed to Auburn when Bryan Harsin was fired on Oct. 31.

It was Harsin’s appallingly poor recruiting that was one of the driving forces in ending his tenure at Auburn in less than two years and with a 9-12 record.

Perhaps the best example of his complete incompetence in recruiting elite players is that the Tigers actually ended up signing four of the 27 after Hugh Freeze and his staff were able to flip center Connor Lew from Miami, defensive lineman Darron Reed from LSU and edge Keldric Faulk from Florida State to close out the 2023 class.

All three players really liked Auburn but weren’t going to play for Harsin.

When you add cornerback Kayin Lee, who Auburn flipped late from Ohio State, to Cobb, Lew, Reed and Faulk, that might just be the five most talented players in the class and perhaps some future All-SEC players.

A year later, AU welcomed in 20 official visitors during May and June with two already committed and the Tigers in pretty good shape for about a half dozen more.

Many will be deciding in the coming days and weeks.

The dead period officially began Sunday at midnight, which will limit contact with recruits to just texts or phone/video calls for the next four weeks.

There’s also an important one-week window at the end of July, which will include Big Cat Weekend and should yield a number of high-profile visitors.

And with all this recruiting going on in the ’23 and ’24 classes, Freeze and Co. have also managed to sign one of the nation’s top transfer portal classes with 20 important additions.

The 85-man roster has undergone a nearly 50 percent overhaul in less than seven months of Freeze on the job.

He’s taken a two- or three-win roster and turned it into one that could compete for seven, eight or more wins this season.

His high school recruiting will show immediate results this fall and should put Auburn on the path to more success in year two and three and beyond.

In a little more than half a year, Freeze has made Auburn’s present and future better. It’s far from a finished product but it’s light years ahead of where it would have been under the previous regime.

