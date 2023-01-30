It comes on the heels of Hugh Freeze and his staff spending 16 consecutive days on the road recruiting. That relentless effort paid off big-time with Saturday’s turnout.

There was plenty of quality too with a number of Rivals100 and Rivals250 players along with several current SEC and Power 5 commitments.

Auburn’s football program desperately needed this level of commitment to recruiting from its head coach and finally found its talisman in Freeze.

It’s so refreshing to witness and quite a contrast to last year’s first Junior Day, which was held Jan. 29 and included just 13 visitors.

The staff had tried to throw together a last-minute Junior Day a week earlier for a home basketball game against Kentucky but couldn’t get anyone to show up.

The lack of planning, execution and effort is really beyond pathetic when you look back at it now.

It was embarrassingly poor leadership from Bryan Harsin.

His recruiting efforts in just over 22 months in charge of Auburn were nothing short of a dereliction of duty. He didn’t deserve a penny of his $15.3 million buyout, but that’s not a fight AU was going to win regardless.

That Auburn’s recruiting immediately improved the moment Harsin exited the building is all you need to know about his tenure.

The Tigers hosted 27 high school prospects during the crucial official visit period last May and June. Only one of those players, running back Jeremiah Cobb, committed and will sign with Auburn.

One of 27.

Shortly after Harsin was fired and before Freeze was brought in, Cadillac Williams and AU’s remaining staff managed to flip defensive lineman Darron Reed from LSU.

Two of 27.

Freeze arrived Nov. 28 and was key in AU flipping center Connor Lew from Miami and edge Keldric Faulk from Florida State.

Four of 27.

Now, that’s still not a good return on your official visitors but it’s four times better than what Harsin was going to accomplish. And who knows if Cobb would have stuck with his commitment if that clown-show had been allowed an additional year.

But that’s the past. It’s over. There’s a new dawn in Auburn with Freeze at the helm.

He’s restocked AU’s roster with 21 new players this month and he’s set his staff on the path to even bigger returns in the 2024 class.

Auburn is a force in recruiting for the first time in more than a decade and it’s a sight to behold.

***

So what comes next? A bit of a break in recruiting.

The dead period begins today and lasts through the end of February. You can still call, text and DM recruits, but face-to-face contact is prohibited for the next 30 days.

Prospect visits and Junior Days will return March 1 and coaches will be eligible to get back on the road starting April 15, which is a week after A-Day.

The dead period couldn’t come at a better time for most of this staff who launched into recruiting immediately after the end of the season and haven’t slowed down since.

It’s non-stop now with the transfer portal and December signing period.

Now they’ll have a month to better assess their needs, top targets and adjust their recruiting boards as needed.

February will also be a great month for team building. All that time devoted to recruiting over the last couple of months can be poured into winter workouts and the more than 70 players scheduled to go through spring practice.

There might even be some well-earned time off for the staff. Perhaps Freeze can even get a round or two in on the links.

***

