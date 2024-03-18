It’s like winning the lottery and seeing those winnings roll in every year. And 2024 has already produced big returns.

In 10 years, Pearl has transformed the Tigers from one of the SEC’s worst basketball programs to one of its best.

AUBURN | There’s always a bit of luck involved in coaching searches and Auburn was certainly very fortunate to land Bruce Pearl in 2014.

With Sunday night’s impressive SEC Tournament title, Pearl now has a total of four conference championships at AU — two tournament and two regular season.

In the 108 seasons without Pearl, Auburn also has four championships — one tournament and three regular season.

Put another way, Pearl has won half of Auburn’s league titles in only 8.5 percent of the program’s history. He’s also taken Auburn to its first-ever Final Four in 2019 and who knows where and when this season will end.

That’s one heck of a return on investment.

Pearl often talks about making history. A lot of coaches talk about a lot of things. But Pearl backs his words up with real-world results.

During a decade when the football program has been mired in inconsistency, it’s Pearl’s basketball program that has been a shining beacon of success at Auburn.

How much brighter will it shine this March?

There are plenty of reasons to be bullish on AU’s chances in the NCAA Tournament based on its play this weekend.

Auburn led by double-digits for the final 35 minutes of its 31-point blowout win over South Carolina Friday. In a physical brawl against Mississippi State Saturday, AU won for the first time by less than 10 points.

The experience of winning a tight game could pay dividends in the coming weeks.

In the final against Florida, Auburn built a lead but had the Gators storm back to nearly tie it in the second half. Just when it looked like UF had seized all the momentum, AU took control with a huge run to win its 26th game by double-digits.

You can go down AU’s roster and just about every player is playing his best basketball of the season.

In 2019, Auburn’s run ended after 12 consecutive wins. AU enters this year’s NCAA Tournament with six straight wins.

We all know what happens if the Tigers win six more.

It’ll be more history for Pearl and Auburn.

