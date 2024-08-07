"It was a great experience," Morgan said of Big Cat. "I had a lot of fun. They made me feel like I was at home. I just enjoyed the players and the coaching staff."

Now, the Tigers are working to land Morgan, another talented wideout from Benjamin Russell in Alexander City. With another visit to the Plains logged, it's a step forward for Auburn in its pursuit of the 2026 prospect.

His former high school teammate and current Auburn freshman wide receiver, Malcolm Simmons, was there to welcome him.

The moment Cederian Morgan walked in the door for Big Cat Weekend, he was all smiles.

Morgan camped at Auburn over the summer after being offered in May. How much has it changed for him since then?

"A lot, actually," Morgan said. "I got a chance to get closer with all of the players and coaches. They just made me feel like home. It would be a good place for me to be."

The 6-foot-5 wide receiver is already close with one Auburn player in Simmons. Having his former teammate already in the program is a big deal.

"I want to go somewhere where I know the people," Morgan said. "We’re cool and locked in, but with Malcolm (Simmons) we’ve always bonded. It would be like another home, basically."

When it comes down to what's important, communication is key in his recruitment. He feels like Auburn has everything he's looking for in a school and a football program.

"I’ll be around them a lot, so be around a good crowd as far as the scheme fit and coaching, but mainly communication," Morgan said. "Just keeping in touch with me."

He's hoping to have a decision either this fall or spring, but if it's not in the fall, he'll "for sure" know by spring. Those in contention include Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon and Missouri.

Until then, he'll have his junior season at Benjamin Russell ahead of him.

"I have gotten way better on some key things," Morgan said. "I have to take that role of being the main guy. I have to do a lot more for the team."