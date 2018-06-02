AUBURN | Big Cat Weekend is Auburn’s premier recruiting event and has been for the past 10 years, but the day isn’t necessarily about recruiting.



It’s about fun. It’s about building relationships. It’s about the future of the class, not so much the present.

The Tigers expect around 35 recruits to be on campus Saturday for the unorthodox visit. Recruits will divide into teams. They’ll compete against each other. They’ll play cornhole, have eating contests and scavenger hunts. They’ll play video games and shoot basketball.

Big Cat could result in Auburn adding commitments – there’s always the possibility – but results are more likely to be seen in the coming weeks and months.

Auburn’s goal Saturday is to build new bonds and strengthen old ones.

