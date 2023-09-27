Auburn already feels like home for D'Angelo Barber. He's been to the home games. He's seen the game day atmosphere. This weekend's trip will be a little different, though. The linebacker commit will be on his official visit, as he's one step closer to being an Auburn Tiger. "The most I’m looking forward to is just getting down there, seeing how it’s gonna be when I get down there," Barber said. "Seeing the dorms, seeing the buildings I’ll be taking my classes at, really just getting the whole college experience and knowing how things are gonna work when I get down there officially."

D'Angelo Barber is taking his official visit to Auburn this weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Barber will be one of several official visitors this weekend, along with fellow commits Joseph Phillips and Walker White. There's already a tight bond between them and the rest of the 2024 class, as the commits check in on each other every week using multiple group chats. "We’ve just been forming a real brotherhood, so that when we get down there, the brotherhood will already be set," Barber said. "The foundation of the team will be based off that brotherhood. You got a strong bond, you got people that’s willing to lay that on the line for you, the football aspect’s gonna take care of itself." The Tigers are hoping the group chat expands, hosting some other top guys and flip targets on official visits. Florida State commit KJ Bolden is expected, as is Alabama commit Jeremiah Beaman and offensive lineman Favour Edwin. What's Barber's message gonna be this weekend? "Just take it all in," Barber said. "Picture yourself being down here, being on the field and playing in that big game. Realizing all the support and all the love that you’re gonna get from the people at Auburn."