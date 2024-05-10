AUBURN | Ike Irish could transition from DH to the outfield as his ankle injury improves. That’s the good news as Auburn travels to Missouri for a three-game series this weekend. The not so good news is outfielder Bobby Peirce (hand), outfielder Kaleb Freeman (hamstring) and pitcher Cam Tilly (oblique) are doubtful and likely out for the series.

Irish hit a home run against Ole Miss Sunday. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

Peirce may miss the rest of the season. “Bobby, we’ve tried and tried being able to keep both hands on the bat even during batting practice swings. He would be doubtful,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We’ve worked towards playing some young guys. If he can’t return it’s probably better to keep developing guys than to put him in there for a defensive spot. “We’ll make those decisions after practice tonight in Columbia, but there’s a chance that Bobby wouldn’t even be on the 27-man but he’s with us. He’s one of the leaders of our team. It’s unfortunate, but Bobby will be fine for it. It has been a tough road the whole way.” Tilly, a freshman, and Freeman, a junior college transfer, are two of the newcomers Thompson would like to play more as the season winds down, but both were injured this week, Tilly on Sunday and Freeman Tuesday night. Both travelled with the team. “If that’s anything past a Level 1 grade, that’s definitely going to keep (Freeman) out for the weekend,” said Thompson. “Tilly feels good. He’s at 60, 90 feet. I think he can still feel it. With an arm like that, that will be another one that will be a game-time decision. “If he feels it at all, there’s no shot. I think we’ll continue to try to get both of those healthy and probably both would be out unless somebody just felt great.” Thompson will also shakeup AU’s rotation this weekend with Tanner Bauman going Friday, Chase Allsup Saturday and TBA Sunday.