"Get me down," Grady said the message was. "Get me down to War Eagle...It was a pretty good day."

One of them was Zion Grady , the No. 39 player in the 2025 class and top defensive end in the country. He's been committed to the Crimson Tide since November, but the Tigers are trying to change that.

Grady spent his time on the Plains with several coaches, including defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and head coach Hugh Freeze. He also got to take in Auburn basketball's 93-78 win over LSU, showcasing his favorite part of Auburn.

"Really just the atmosphere and the fans," Grady said. "They love you and make sure you’re good."

Alabama is undergoing its first coaching change since 2007, with the retirement of Nick Saban. Grady's main recruiter for the Crimson Tide is linebackers coach Robert Bala.

Is it important in his recruitment that Bala be retained on the Crimson Tide's next staff?

"Yessir," Grady said. "Really just waiting to see how it goes."

Right now, Auburn isn't the only program in pursuit of the four-star. Georgia and Florida State are also making a push, with Grady planning to take visits to both in the near future.

He plans to return to Auburn in the spring.