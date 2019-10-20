Auburn came into the Arkansas game last in the SEC and tied with four other teams for last nationally with just one interception. A surprising stat considering the dominating play of its defensive line.

That changed in a good way for the Tigers Saturday afternoon at Razorback Stadium.



Auburn intercepted two passes including a diving grab by Javaris Davis in the third quarter of a 51-10 blowout win.



“We were in a zone and I just read the quarterback’s eyes. I was just trying to make a play,” Davis said.