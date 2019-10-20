Picking it up in the secondary
Auburn came into the Arkansas game last in the SEC and tied with four other teams for last nationally with just one interception. A surprising stat considering the dominating play of its defensive line.
That changed in a good way for the Tigers Saturday afternoon at Razorback Stadium.
Auburn intercepted two passes including a diving grab by Javaris Davis in the third quarter of a 51-10 blowout win.
“We were in a zone and I just read the quarterback’s eyes. I was just trying to make a play,” Davis said.
Linebacker Chandler Wooten added an interception on Arkansas’ failed fake punt attempt and Jeremiah Dinson nearly had another when he jumped a slant route and had the ball bounce off his hands.
“The interceptions, that’s something we’ve been talking about and we got two. We almost got three,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They’re starting to attack the football and our defensive line did a great job of putting pressure and harassing that quarterback. He was throwing off his back foot most of the day.”
Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks completed just 19 of 39 passes (48.7 percent) for 182 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
But a tougher challenge awaits next week at No. 2 LSU. Quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 173 of 218 passes (79.4 percent) for 2,484 yards with 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
“Overall, it’s just a good feeling. I was happy, not only for myself, but the secondary,” Davis said. “I know that’s been a big emphasis for us, getting turnovers, and we’re going to need that next week against LSU, a very good opponent.”
Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.