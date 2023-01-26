Not only is it Auburn's first victory at Kentucky since 2006, it erases what was a 20-game losing streak in SEC road games for the Tigers.

Following an upset of Ole Miss earlier this week, the Tigers made it back-to-back wins over an SEC team with a 71-68 victory over Kentucky Thursday. It's a big win in more than one way.

Junior Aicha Coulibaly followed up her career-high performance against Ole Miss with another team-leading offensive game against the Wildcats. Coulibaly scored 20 in the game, her sixth time this season reaching that mark.

Auburn fell behind at the end of the first quarter, but used an 11-0 run to begin the second to grab its first lead, 26-20. Kentucky tied the game at 35, but a Coulibaly three on the final Auburn possession gave the Tigers their first halftime lead in conference play, 38-35.

With a one-point lead in the middle of the third, Auburn went on another 11-0 scoring run to extend its lead. The lead grew to as many as 13, but Kentucky closed the period with four points to bring the score to 59-50 heading into the final period.

Once in the fourth, the Wildcats continued to slice into the deficit, bringing the differential to as little as two points on multiple occasions.

Each time Kentucky fired, Auburn fired back and held on for the win. The Tigers escaped with their second SEC victory, matching their total from last season.

Sania Wells finished the game as Auburn's second-leading scorer with 16, while Honesty Scott-Grayson was third with 12 points.

Auburn will try to make it three in a row when it hosts Florida Monday night at 6 p.m. CT from Neville Arena.