Auburn still fighting

Extra innings were needed for the second consecutive game between Auburn and South Florida, as this time it was the Tigers that prevailed to stay alive in the Tallahassee Regional. Auburn won 7-5 in eight innings and will need to beat Florida State twice Sunday to advance to the Super Regionals.

South Florida sent Auburn to the loser's bracket of the Tallahassee Regional with an extra inning win Friday.

Auburn jumped in front 1-0 with a solo home run by KK McCrary in the first inning, but South Florida responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame. It wasn't long before the Tigers retook the lead, as Aubrie Lisenby and Nelia Peralta both recorded RBI in the second inning to put Auburn back in front 3-1.

Starting pitcher Icess Tresvik ran into trouble in the third, walking the leadoff batter, giving up a single and tossing a couple of wild pitches to set up a two-run single by South Florida's Kathy Garcia-Soto to tie the game.

SJ Geurin relieved Tresvik, but Garcia-Soto still managed to come around to score in the inning, with the run charged to Tresvik.

Trailing 4-3, Auburn generated some offense with two outs in the fifth inning. Rose Roach walked, Amelia Lech singled and Tresvik came up with the clutch two-out single to score Roach and tie the game.

It remained notched at four over the next two innings, sending the game to extras. Auburn used five singles in the eighth to push across three runs, with Peralta scoring one and AnnaLea Adams scoring two with their respective base knocks.

A solo home run in the bottom of the eighth was all South Florida managed against Geurin, who closed out the game and gave Auburn a chance to continue its run in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn will have to defeat Florida State twice Sunday, with first pitch set for 11 a.m. CST.