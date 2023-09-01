What a difference a year has made for Umass football. In 2022, the Minutemen lost against every FBS team they played and did not score 35 points in a single game. In its first game of the season, Umass achieved both of those feats by defeating New Mexico State and dropping 41 points in doing so. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze noticed a drastic change in Umass’ offense from when he played them at Liberty. “They didn't turn it over,” Freeze said. “They got turnovers. They capitalized on turnovers. They threw the ball effectively, which they have not done in the four years that I've played them.”

Umass Qb Taisun Phommachanh (Meg Potter/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Spearheading the Umass attack is transfer quarterback Taisun Phommachanh. Phommachanh, a former 4-star recruit, racked up 192 passing yards and 96 rushing yards in Umass’ win over New Mexico State. His dual threat ability has caught the eyes of Auburn’s defense. “I think the biggest thing with a running quarterback is gap integrity, everybody holding their gaps and being fundamentally sound in that standpoint,” said linebacker Eugene Asante. “They do a lot of good things. We're not, in any sense, underestimating UMass and what they can do. They're a really good football team. I watched their game in its entirety on Saturday, and I saw a lot of good things out of their team.”

Auburn LB Eugene Asante making a tackle (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)