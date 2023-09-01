Auburn preparing to face dynamic Umass offense
What a difference a year has made for Umass football.
In 2022, the Minutemen lost against every FBS team they played and did not score 35 points in a single game.
In its first game of the season, Umass achieved both of those feats by defeating New Mexico State and dropping 41 points in doing so.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze noticed a drastic change in Umass’ offense from when he played them at Liberty.
“They didn't turn it over,” Freeze said. “They got turnovers. They capitalized on turnovers. They threw the ball effectively, which they have not done in the four years that I've played them.”
Spearheading the Umass attack is transfer quarterback Taisun Phommachanh.
Phommachanh, a former 4-star recruit, racked up 192 passing yards and 96 rushing yards in Umass’ win over New Mexico State.
His dual threat ability has caught the eyes of Auburn’s defense.
“I think the biggest thing with a running quarterback is gap integrity, everybody holding their gaps and being fundamentally sound in that standpoint,” said linebacker Eugene Asante. “They do a lot of good things. We're not, in any sense, underestimating UMass and what they can do. They're a really good football team. I watched their game in its entirety on Saturday, and I saw a lot of good things out of their team.”
The Minutemen offense isn’t solely reliant on Phommachanh as Anthony Simpson and Christian Wells, transfers from Arizona and Appalachian State, respectively, combined for 133 receiving yards against the Aggies.
“Those two transfer receivers, I think, are really talented and explosive,” Freeze said. “So we've got our hands full. I believe that. It will not be an easy opener. And one that's going to challenge us.”
Since Umass played in week zero, Auburn has game film to study, and with how different the Minutemen are on offense this season, having available film is a massive bonus for the Tigers.
“You kind of wish you had even more of a sample size,” Freeze said. “But it's no question that with everything I saw them do with their motions and shifts and their RPOs — you know that they have more to do with that than just what they showed. So, I think they're very similar to us truthfully now, and there's a lot of options. This quarterback, you've got to be aware of him, both running and passing. It was quite different, so I think it was helpful.”