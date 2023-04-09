“I think the transfer portal opens soon and we are open to any position that'll help us improve our team, as long as they fit within the culture,” said Freeze.

And in just six more days, the transfer portal will open once again, which could go a long way in determining just how much Auburn can improve in year one under Hugh Freeze.

College football players can officially enter the portal April 15-30. Many have already declared their intentions to do so including Auburn linebackers Kam Brown and Desmond Tisdol.

With spring practices wrapping up around the country over the next two weeks, there should be a large influx of players looking for better opportunities.

Some of those opportunities could be available at Auburn.

“That includes the quarterback room,” said Freeze. “I know people make a big deal out of that, but the bottom line … I think competition is helpful for those that handle it right. And for those that don't, they're probably not going to be the winners for you anyway.

"And so, we're open. Do I think we can win some games with what we have? Yes. I do. But, you know, I don't want to ever be put in a box where I say something and I do the opposite. I don't know the answer. I don't know if we are. I know that I would be open to it.”

Freeze, who brought in 12 in January, said he puts a premium on quarterbacks that can make throws in tight coverage.

"And you've got to have receivers that can get open, too,” he added. “We're looking for some of that consistency in both spots. They're going to be some games they're going to stop the run and you're going to have to make some throws to win the game.

“We're not proven in the room that we have that any of those have done that. I'm not saying they can't, and I'm certainly not down on them. I think we can win games with these guys. But should a guy come available that is a dynamic guy that we think is already a proven commodity doing that, I think we would have to at least look at that."