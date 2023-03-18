AUBURN | Auburn made it’s case for 4-star tight end Colton Heinrich Friday, and it turned out to be a good one. The standout 2024 prospect from Cardinal Gibbons in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., visited with the coaching staff, toured the facilities and watched practice. “It was a great experience. I really enjoyed seeing everything. The facilities really blew me away,” said Heinrich.

Heinrich is a top Auburn target. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Auburn’s new Woltosz Football Performance Center was one of a couple of things that really stood out to Heinrich during his visit. “I would say the people and the facility. I felt very welcome here,” he said. “I really liked all the coaches. They’re very welcoming, very friendly. The atmosphere of the kids and the team room, they felt like one big family.” Heinrich, 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, has a long list of more than 30 offers. He’s already made or plans to visit a number of schools this spring including Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee and Kentucky. Once the spring trips are completed, Heinrich plans to sit down with his parents, cut down his list of schools and set up official visits. After Friday, the Tigers are in pretty good shape to get Heinrich and his parents back on campus in June. “Right as of now, yes, I would think so,” said Heinrich of officially visiting Auburn.