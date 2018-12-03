What follows is a look at men who either have been considered or could be considered by Auburn as a replacement for offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. These names can change and the order on a moment's notice, so check back at least daily to keep track of the latest.

HUGH FREEZE, former Ole Miss head coach Age: 49 Relevant experience: Ole Miss head coach (2012-2016), Arkansas State head coach (2011), Arkansas State offensive coordinator (2010) On the good side: There's a familiarity there between Gus Malzahn and Freeze. Of the candidates available, Freeze is the one with the most proven track record of success in the SEC. He has a 69-32 record as a college head coach and has headed some of the most potent SEC offenses of the last decade. On the bad side: The potential PR fallout of the Freeze hire has scared away some programs and has seen some SEC hesitance in the past. Plus, would Malzahn be willing to relinquish control even for Freeze? Chances at getting job: 40 percent

BOBBY BENTLEY, South Carolina running backs coach Age: 49 Relevant experience: South Carolina running backs coach (2016-present), Auburn offensive analyst (2014-2015) On the good side: Bentley is another candidate tied closely to this search because of his past experience working under Gus Malzahn at Auburn. He was on Auburn's staff in 2015 before leaving with his son to join the South Carolina coaching staff. On the bad side: Bentley doesn't have coordinator experience at the Power 5 level. His only college coaching experience beyond the position coach level was as head coach of his alma mater Presbyterian College. He was also at the high school level for an extended period of time. Chances at getting job: 20 percent

KODI BURNS, Auburn wide receivers coach Age: 29 Relevant experience: Auburn offensive coordinator (2016-present), Middle Tennessee receivers (2015) On the good side: If Malzahn were to promote from within, Burns makes the most sense. He played for Malzahn and has coached alongside Malzahn. Burns has also proven himself as one of the coaching staff's most useful recruiters, which would be a good selling point down the stretch in the Class of 2019 and beyond. On the bad side: Burns is young and has no coordinator experience. On top of that, some might view his recruiting prowess as something that must would be better suited in an position coach's role since they are generally more responsible for specific recruitments than coordinators. Chances at getting job: 15 percent

ELIAH DRINKWITZ, N.C. State offensive coordinator Age: 35 Relevant experience: N.C. State offensive coordinator (2016-present), Boise State offensive coordinator (2015), Arkansas State running backs coach (2012-2013) On the good side: Drinkwitz has worked with Malzahn in the past, and Malzahn typically would like to keep the hire "in the family" if he can. Drinkwitz is a name that has come up in several other offensive coordinator coaching searches across the country. He led the Wolpack to a top-25 offense in scoring this season. On the bad side: It has taken a few seasons for N.C. State to get things rolling after his hire in 2016, though Boise State had a top-15 scoring offense the year before Drinkwitz left there. His familiarity with Malzahn is seen as a pro by some and a con by others. Chances at getting job: 10 percent

LARRY PORTER, Auburn tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Age: 46 Relevant experience: Auburn tight ends coach (2017-present), North Carolina running backs coach (2014-2016), Texas running backs coach (2013) On the good side: Porter wears many hats at Auburn. He's the tight ends coach, yes. But he's also the recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator. That shows a level of trust Malzahn has in Porter to serve multiple leadership roles for this program. Porter has also taken on a hands-on role with the Kelly Bryant recruitment, so Porter has clearly been a focal point of the Malzahn staff since the end of the season. On the bad side: He hasn't been anything besides a position coach his entire college coaching career. Furthermore, he's valued so highly as a recruiter that many coaches would see his value as being higher as a position coach rather than a coordinator. Chances at getting job: 5 percent

