“I loved it,” Handy said. “It was one of the better visits I’ve been on.”

The former LSU commitment spent the day watching the Tigers scrimmage and meeting with the coaches.

AUBURN | Four-star defensive lineman Jaren Handy visited Auburn for the first time on Saturday, and he’s already planning to return.

Handy, from Perry Central in New Augusta, Miss., met and spoke with area recruiter Marcus Woodson, defensive line coach Rodney Garner, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, coach Gus Malzahn and even Malzahn’s wife, Kristi.



“I liked the coaches being real with me,” Handy said. “And I loved the defensive coach…I love Coach Garner.”

Handy plans to return to Auburn on June 2. He doesn’t list any leaders, but said Auburn made a move on Saturday.

“I don’t have anybody standing out right now, but Auburn made a big impression on me,” Handy said. “They said they’ll be sending off No. 5 (Derrick Brown) and No. 3 (Marlon Davidson) after their junior years, hopefully, so I could come in and start as a true freshman.”

Rivals ranks Handy, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 273 pounds, the No. 4 player in Mississippi, the No. 14 strongside defensive end in the country and No. 128 in the Rivals250.