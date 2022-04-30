Auburn lands highly-coveted big man transfer Johni Broome

Auburn and Bruce Pearl beat out former Auburn assistant Todd Golden and Florida for Broome.

Broome accumulated 131 blocks during his second season at Morehead State, only behind Western Kentucky's Jamarion Sharp (148) and Kessler (155).

Out goes the nation's top shot blocker and DPOY Walker Kessler, in comes the nation's statistically third-best shot blocker. Johni Broome , a center originally at Morehead State, announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday.

The Plant City, Fl., native didn't just specialize as a shot blocker, though. He also averaged 16.8 points on over 55 percent shooting along with 10.5 rebounds per game. As a freshman he averaged 13.7 points at a 57 percent clip and nine rebounds per game.

Now with Kessler gone, Broome slots in as likely the starting center with Dylan Cardwell and Stretch Akingbola behind him, with Jaylin Williams and Yohan Traore as undersized stretch fives available as other options.

While Kessler is a bit of a stronger defender, Broome's offensive skillset is much more advanced than Kessler's right now, with a strong ability to play in the pick-and-roll, but also an incredibly strong post game with his back to the basket.

When Auburn and Morehead State matched up to open the season Broome had 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting and eight rebounds. His best game of the season came in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game against Murray State, with 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Broome has three years of eligibility remaining.

Auburn has one scholarship spot remaining with Broome onboard, and all eyes are on 5-star SF/PF Julian Phillips who is set to decide between Auburn and Tennesee sometime this week.